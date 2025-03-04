OFS Credit (OCCI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect OFS Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $111.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

About OFS Credit

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is presently 147.78%.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

