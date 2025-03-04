OFS Credit (OCCI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter.
OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect OFS Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OFS Credit Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OCCI opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $111.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24.
OFS Credit Dividend Announcement
About OFS Credit
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OFS Credit
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.