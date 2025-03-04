Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.760-0.770 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $678.0 million-$680.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $669.4 million. Okta also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.150-3.200 EPS.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.03, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Okta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $19,180,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $217,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,191. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 849,482 shares of company stock valued at $74,422,216. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.