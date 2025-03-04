Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 30,062 NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,062 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Avion Wealth bought a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 208.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth $41,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.64.

NICE Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ NICE opened at $140.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.19 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.27.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

