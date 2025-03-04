Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 2,319.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,406 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.38.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

