Mainstream Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,362 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

IXN stock opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.62.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

