Bard Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Bard Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 110,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.24. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $27.23.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

