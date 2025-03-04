iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Holdings Increased by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 5.7% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACWI opened at $119.55 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $124.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

