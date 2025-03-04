HFR Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,098 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

HFR Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Cintas makes up about 4.5% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $18,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 778,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,357,000 after purchasing an additional 529,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,668 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 127,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $207.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.15 and a 52-week high of $228.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.05.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.79.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

