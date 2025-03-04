iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC) Shares Sold by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IBLC opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 3.18. iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $46.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40.
About iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF
