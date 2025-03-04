StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Down 0.2 %
SEAC stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. SeaChange International has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $7.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60.
SeaChange International Company Profile
