Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Price Performance
WHLM opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.66. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $7.62.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wilhelmina International
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.