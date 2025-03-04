Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

WHLM opened at $3.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.66. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $7.62.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.