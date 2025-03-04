Westover Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 49.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.25.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 3.2 %

EME opened at $395.73 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $313.48 and a twelve month high of $545.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $457.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.90. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

