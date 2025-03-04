Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Follow Now – March 1st

Quanta Services, Bank of New York Mellon, and Southern are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks are shares in companies that generate energy from natural sources which are replenished faster than they are consumed, such as solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal power. These stocks offer investors exposure to the growing clean energy sector and support the transition away from fossil fuels toward sustainable energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,038,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,615. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $227.11 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.40. The company has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of BK traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,187,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,997. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $52.64 and a 1-year high of $89.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.11. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of SO traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,142,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,599. Southern has a 1-year low of $65.99 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.90. The company has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

