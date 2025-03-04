Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 246 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $730,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $120.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.40 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.