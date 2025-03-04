SWS Partners Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,903 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF comprises 1.3% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SWS Partners owned 0.19% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFD opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $21.08.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.