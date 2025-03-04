Tacita Capital Inc Cuts Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Tacita Capital Inc cut its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in TELUS were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in TELUS by 195,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TELUS by 1,756.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 25.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TU shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TELUS in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

TELUS Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TU opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2829 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 224.49%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Stories

