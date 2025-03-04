Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Ariston Services Group

Ariston Services Group raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for about 0.5% of Ariston Services Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ariston Services Group’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 65.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

