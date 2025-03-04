Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 693 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,101 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of International Bancshares worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average is $64.93.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

