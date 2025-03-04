Riskified (RSKD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Riskified to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Riskified Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RSKD opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $918.12 million, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. Riskified has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $6.64.

Riskified announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Riskified from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Riskified from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Riskified from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

