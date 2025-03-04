Riskified (RSKD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Riskified to post earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Riskified Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:RSKD opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $918.12 million, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. Riskified has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $6.64.
Riskified announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on RSKD
About Riskified
Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Riskified
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.