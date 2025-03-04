Sleep Number (SNBR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $389.75 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sleep Number Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.09. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

