Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Stock Price Down 20% – Here’s Why

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) shares fell 20% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 390,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 171,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$4.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -1.85.

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

