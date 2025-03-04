Daktronics (DAKT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Daktronics to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Daktronics had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, analysts expect Daktronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Daktronics Stock Down 4.3 %

DAKT stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. Daktronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.53 million, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Daktronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Daktronics

In other Daktronics news, Director John Patrick Friel sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $40,773.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,201.41. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 8,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,727 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,381.25. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Featured Stories

