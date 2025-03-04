NexGen Energy (NXE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

NexGen Energy Stock Down 9.6 %

NXE opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.94. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $8.96.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

About NexGen Energy

(Get Free Report)

See Also

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.