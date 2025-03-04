NexGen Energy (NXE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
NexGen Energy Stock Down 9.6 %
NXE opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.94. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $8.96.
About NexGen Energy
