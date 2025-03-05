MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) CFO Salman Hassan Khan Sells 16,700 Shares

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Salman Hassan Khan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $392,450.00.

MARA Price Performance

Shares of MARA stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 5.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MARA

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.11 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MARA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,782,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,755,000 after buying an additional 518,503 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MARA by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,039,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,749,000 after buying an additional 1,240,354 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MARA by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,293,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,233,000 after buying an additional 504,142 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MARA by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after acquiring an additional 372,094 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MARA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

