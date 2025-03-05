Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Arbe Robotics had a negative net margin of 4,567.91% and a negative return on equity of 102.87%. Arbe Robotics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Arbe Robotics Price Performance

Arbe Robotics stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,281,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,788,521. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. Arbe Robotics has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $124.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.02.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Arbe Robotics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

About Arbe Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.