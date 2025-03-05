Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 12850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
Lonking Trading Up 10.8 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.
About Lonking
Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It operates through three segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.
