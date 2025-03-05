Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 12850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Lonking Trading Up 10.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

About Lonking

(Get Free Report)

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It operates through three segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.