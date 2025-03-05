Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading Down 13.9% – What’s Next?

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 673,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the average session volume of 134,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Frontier Lithium from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,415 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

