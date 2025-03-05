Short Interest in Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) Drops By 28.8%

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 109,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nocera Stock Performance

NCRA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,071. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nocera has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.09.

About Nocera

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.

