Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $334.65 and last traded at $332.32, with a volume of 13878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $310.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.59 and its 200-day moving average is $246.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Elbit Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.