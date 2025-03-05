Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARYGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 519485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Crédit Agricole Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 30.74%.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

