First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Short Interest Down 28.6% in February

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000.

Get First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPXE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.48. 428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $28.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 million, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX 100 Europe index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 100 largest European IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXE was launched on Oct 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.