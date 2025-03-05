Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. 324,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,510. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $553.28 million, a P/E ratio of -337.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.