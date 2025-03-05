NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in February

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,564,400 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 6,361,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 93.0 days.
NatWest Group Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of RBSPF traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. 22,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,090. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.
NatWest Group Company Profile
