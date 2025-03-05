NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in February

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,564,400 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 6,361,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 93.0 days.

NatWest Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of RBSPF traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. 22,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,090. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

