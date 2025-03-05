Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 2351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Klabin Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Klabin alerts:

Klabin Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Klabin’s payout ratio is currently 10.91%.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.