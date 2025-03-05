Asia Pacific Electronic Coin (APECOIN) Price Tops $0.0304

Asia Pacific Electronic Coin (APECOIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Asia Pacific Electronic Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $832.82 worth of Asia Pacific Electronic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Asia Pacific Electronic Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89,717.01 or 1.00011728 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89,280.97 or 0.99525646 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Asia Pacific Electronic Coin Token Profile

Asia Pacific Electronic Coin’s launch date was June 13th, 2021. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,651,697 tokens. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin’s official message board is t.me/apecoincircl – www.reddit.com/user/apecoin-official. The official website for Asia Pacific Electronic Coin is www.apecoin.io. The Reddit community for Asia Pacific Electronic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/apecoin-official. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin’s official Twitter account is @apecoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Asia Pacific Electronic Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Pacific Electronic Coin (APECOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Asia Pacific Electronic Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Asia Pacific Electronic Coin is 0.03038687 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.apecoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asia Pacific Electronic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asia Pacific Electronic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asia Pacific Electronic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

