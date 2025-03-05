Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 57,394 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of COPJ stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of -1.84. Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Announces Dividend

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $2.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

The Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small copper miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the mining, development and production of copper. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

