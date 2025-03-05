Summerset Group Holdings Limited (SNZ) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10 on March 26th

Summerset Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SNZ – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Summerset Group’s previous final dividend of $0.09.
Summerset Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.73.
Summerset Group Company Profile
