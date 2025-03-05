Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 26.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 278,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 147,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $5,614,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 43,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $47.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42. The company has a market capitalization of $292.22 million, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

