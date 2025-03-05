Mr Miggles Trading 13.6% Lower This Week (MIGGLES)

Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Mr Miggles has a market cap of $39.14 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Mr Miggles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mr Miggles token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mr Miggles has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,717.01 or 1.00011728 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89,280.97 or 0.99525646 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mr Miggles Token Profile

Mr Miggles was first traded on July 15th, 2024. Mr Miggles’ total supply is 958,766,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,371,091 tokens. The official website for Mr Miggles is mrmigglesbase.com. Mr Miggles’ official Twitter account is @mrmigglesonbase.

Buying and Selling Mr Miggles

According to CryptoCompare, “Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mr Miggles has a current supply of 958,766,520 with 957,371,091 in circulation. The last known price of Mr Miggles is 0.03868872 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,912,475.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mrmigglesbase.com/.”

