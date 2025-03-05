Blockchain Stocks To Watch Today – March 4th

Oracle, Core Scientific, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, and Bit Origin are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, utilize, or provide services related to blockchain technology. These companies often operate in sectors such as finance, supply chain, and cybersecurity, offering investors exposure to innovations in decentralized digital systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded down $7.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,307,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,522,808. Oracle has a 1-year low of $110.36 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.01. The firm has a market cap of $433.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,818,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,881,876. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of -1.75. Core Scientific has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $18.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $8.39. 16,236,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,605,555. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. Riot Platforms has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 4.23.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. 12,733,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,477,129. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 4.77.

Bit Origin (BTOG)

Shares of BTOG traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,725,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,934. Bit Origin has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

