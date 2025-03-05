Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Stake Raised by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan International ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC owned 2.77% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 344.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan International ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan International ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TPIF opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $115.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64.

Timothy Plan International ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.