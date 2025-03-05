Short Interest in China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Expands By 45.8%

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,000 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the January 31st total of 602,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Oilfield Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHOLF opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. China Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.

About China Oilfield Services

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated oilfield services in China, Indonesia, Mexico, Norway, Rest of Middle East, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Geophysical exploration and engineering survey Services, Drilling Services, Oilfield technical services, and Ship services.

