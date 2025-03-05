Short Interest in China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Expands By 45.8%

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 878,000 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the January 31st total of 602,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Oilfield Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CHOLF opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. China Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.
About China Oilfield Services
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Oilfield Services
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Super Micro Computer Stays Green in a Falling Market – Here’s Why
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Market Correction Here? These Stocks Are Worth Holding
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for China Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.