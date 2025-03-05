Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2025

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONTGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.20)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 94.82%.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ONT stock opened at GBX 89.51 ($1.15) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 138.42. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.20 ($2.16). The stock has a market cap of £849.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 235.50 ($3.01).

Get Our Latest Report on ONT

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Our goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.