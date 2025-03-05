Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Posts Earnings Results

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (16) (($0.20)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Oxford Nanopore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 94.82%.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ONT stock opened at GBX 89.51 ($1.15) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 138.42. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.20 ($2.16). The stock has a market cap of £849.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 235.50 ($3.01).

