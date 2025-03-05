Greggs (LON:GRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 150.70 ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Greggs had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 7.13%.

Shares of GRG stock opened at GBX 1,894 ($24.23) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19. Greggs has a 12 month low of GBX 1,779 ($22.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,250 ($41.58). The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,260.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,679.49.

In related news, insider Nigel Mills acquired 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,149 ($27.49) per share, with a total value of £19,878.25 ($25,429.51). Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,400 shops nationwide and approximately 32,000 employees across the business.

As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.

