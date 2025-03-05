Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 547 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,280,000. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,151,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,182,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,943,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 171,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after acquiring an additional 15,378 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of QUS stock opened at $158.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $138.31 and a twelve month high of $164.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.50.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.