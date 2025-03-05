Assetmark Inc. Acquires 100,726 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,443,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $267,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.71. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.