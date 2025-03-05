Assetmark Inc. Buys 41,777 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 830,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 1.16% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $95,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of VSS opened at $115.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.11 and a one year high of $126.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.12.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

