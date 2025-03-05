Assetmark Inc. Has $473.88 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,963,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 517,382 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned 6.00% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $473,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.57. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.47 and a 52-week high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

