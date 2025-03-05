Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NULV stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

