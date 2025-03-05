Assetmark Inc. Purchases 764,790 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,028,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764,790 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.18% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $105,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,718.4% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16,416.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

SPTL stock opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

